Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation, saying the judge made several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings against him. Photo: dpa
Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation, saying the judge made several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings against him. Photo: dpa
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Trump seeks mistrial in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll’s civil trial, cites judge bias

  • Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina accused US District Judge Lewis Kaplan of being biased against the former US president
  • Requests for mistrials – that also often form the basis for eventual appeals – are often long shots, including when they are based on the judge’s statements

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:39pm, 1 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation, saying the judge made several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings against him. Photo: dpa
Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation, saying the judge made several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings against him. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE