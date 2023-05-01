Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation, saying the judge made several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings against him. Photo: dpa
Trump seeks mistrial in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll’s civil trial, cites judge bias
- Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina accused US District Judge Lewis Kaplan of being biased against the former US president
- Requests for mistrials – that also often form the basis for eventual appeals – are often long shots, including when they are based on the judge’s statements
Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation, saying the judge made several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings against him. Photo: dpa