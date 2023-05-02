Anna May Wong’s trademark fringe and eyebrows feature on the new Barbie doll. Photo: Mattel via AP
Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for Asian-American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

  • The Hollywood star’s niece, Anna Wong, gave her blessing and worked closely with the brand to develop the figure’s look
  • The doll is part of the Barbie ‘Inspiring Women’ series, featuring pioneers like aviator Amelia Earhart and artist Frida Kahlo

Associated Press

Updated: 12:46am, 2 May, 2023

Anna May Wong’s trademark fringe and eyebrows feature on the new Barbie doll. Photo: Mattel via AP
