Anna May Wong’s trademark fringe and eyebrows feature on the new Barbie doll. Photo: Mattel via AP
Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for Asian-American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month
- The Hollywood star’s niece, Anna Wong, gave her blessing and worked closely with the brand to develop the figure’s look
- The doll is part of the Barbie ‘Inspiring Women’ series, featuring pioneers like aviator Amelia Earhart and artist Frida Kahlo
