The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles is seen in June 2021. Photo: TNS
Concertgoer lets out a ‘loud full body orgasm’ while LA Philharmonic plays Tchaikovsky’s 5th
- Audience members reported hearing a ‘scream/moan’ from a woman in a balcony seat during a quiet moment in the performance
- An alleged audio recording of the cry is making the rounds on social media, with one person describing it as ‘an expression of pure physical joy’
