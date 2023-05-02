Smoke billows after crashes involving dozens of vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois on Monday. Photo: WICS TV via AP
At least 6 people dead in US highway windstorm
- Clouds of blinding dust created by the gusts led to crashes involving 40 to 60 cars and multiple articulated lorries, two of which caught fire
- More than 30 people were transported to hospital, and the highway was shut down amid the spring version of a winter ‘whiteout situation’
