US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a meeting in Washington in April. Photo: AFP
US may risk debt default as early as June 1, Janet Yellen warns
- In a bid to end the political stand-off over the borrowing limit, Biden has invited top Republican McCarthy and other leaders of Congress to a meeting next week
- The impasse raises the possibility of Congress and the White House overseeing the first US national debt default
