US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a meeting in Washington in April. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a meeting in Washington in April. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US may risk debt default as early as June 1, Janet Yellen warns

  • In a bid to end the political stand-off over the borrowing limit, Biden has invited top Republican McCarthy and other leaders of Congress to a meeting next week
  • The impasse raises the possibility of Congress and the White House overseeing the first US national debt default

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:49am, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a meeting in Washington in April. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a meeting in Washington in April. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE