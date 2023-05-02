A First Republic Bank office in San Francisco, California. Federal Regulators seized the troubled lender and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase. File photo: AFP
Explainer |
Why First Republic failed. Are other US banks to follow?
- US authorities seized control of First Republic Bank on Monday before selling most of the assets to JPMorgan Chase
- The collapse represented the second biggest US bank failure ever and raised questions about what bank – or banks – are next
A First Republic Bank office in San Francisco, California. Federal Regulators seized the troubled lender and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase. File photo: AFP