US President Joe Biden puts on sunglasses during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2024
Can Joe Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared

  • Primary battles are a sign of whether an American president will win re-election
  • That is good news for Joe Biden, who has avoided any significant challengers

Associated Press
Updated: 4:07pm, 2 May, 2023

