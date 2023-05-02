Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was found guilty of aiding and abetting in the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after his neck was pinned to the ground by another officer’s knee during a botched arrest. Photo: Handout/Hennepin County Jail/AFP
Ex-Minneapolis officer who held back crowd found guilty of aiding in George Floyd’s killing
- Tou Thao, who already had been convicted in federal court of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, was last of the 4 former officers facing judgment
- Floyd’s killing touched off protests around the world and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism
