About half of US adults say they have experienced loneliness. Photo: Shutterstock
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking, America’s top doctor says
- Isolation increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30 per cent, according to a new report from US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s office
- Those with poor social relationships are at greater risk of stroke and heart disease, and are more likely to experience depression, anxiety and dementia
