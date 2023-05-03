Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, search migrants who were trying to enter the US undetected in April. Photo: Reuters
US sending 1,500 troops to Mexico border for migrant surge
- The Title 42 programme, introduced under Trump to use pandemic measures to expel people crossing without migration documents, will end next week
- The US State Department recently unveiled plans to set up processing centres for hopeful migrants in other countries, starting with Colombia and Guatemala
