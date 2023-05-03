Jessica Leeds leaves the federal courthouse in New York on Tuesday after testifying in writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Woman testifies Donald Trump groped her on plane ‘like he had 40 zillion hands’
- Jessica Leeds, 81, spoke in court in support of writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the former US president of raping her in a New York store years ago
- Another witness, Lisa Birnbach, testified that Carroll had phoned her minutes after her encounter with Trump to report what occurred
