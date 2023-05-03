A bloody handprint marks a pillar after a shooting during a teenager’s birthday party at in Dadeville, Alabama in April. Photo: Reuters
Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace
- The United States is on a torrid pace for mass killings in 2023, with at least 97 people dying in 19 incidents so far this year
- With more firearms than inhabitants, the US has the highest rate of gun-related deaths of any developed country
