A bloody handprint marks a pillar after a shooting during a teenager’s birthday party at in Dadeville, Alabama in April. Photo: Reuters
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace

  • The United States is on a torrid pace for mass killings in 2023, with at least 97 people dying in 19 incidents so far this year
  • With more firearms than inhabitants, the US has the highest rate of gun-related deaths of any developed country

Associated Press
Updated: 2:16pm, 3 May, 2023

