Canadian politician Michael Chong speaks at the Conservative Party of Canada’s final televised debate in Toronto, Ontario in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Canada spy agency withheld information on China’s threats to lawmaker Michael Chong, PM Justin Trudeau says
- The lawmaker said he found out about the threat to his family in Hong Kong from a newspaper, and slammed the government for inaction
- Beijing had sought information on Chong’s relatives in a likely bid to ‘make an example’ of him and ‘deter others from taking anti-PRC positions’, a report said
