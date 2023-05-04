Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?
- The Indian-born US executive – hailed by some as the ‘face of change’ at the global lender – has big plans for meeting the challenge of climate change
- Hailing from a Sikh family in the Indian city of Pune, former Mastercard CEO Banga is the first World Bank president from South Asia
