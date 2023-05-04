US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US Fed delivers small rate hike, signals possible pause in tightening cycle

  • The quarter of a percentage point increase comes as the US economy faces risks including fallout from recent bank failures and a stand-off over the debt ceiling
  • In an overt shift, the central bank no longer says it ‘anticipates’ further hikes will be needed, only that it will watch incoming data

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:46am, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE