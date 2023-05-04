Police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train in New York on Monday. Photo: Paul Martinka via AP
Man dies on New York subway after fellow passenger puts him in headlock
- Jordan Neely, 30, appeared to be having a mental health episode on the train when he was taken to the floor and restrained by other riders
- The passenger who subdued him, a 24-year-old US Marine veteran, was taken into custody then released without charges
