US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry gives an interview in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US climate envoy John Kerry says China has invited him for talks
- Relations between the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters remain tense over issues like Taiwan and an alleged Chinese spy balloon in US airspace
- Kerry said the United States may be able to help China on its methane strategy, a policy that Beijing was due to have announced last year but did not
