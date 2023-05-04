Solar panels are seen in on farmland in Thurmont, Maryland. Photo: AP
US Senate votes to restore tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia, in Biden rebuke
- The legislation creates political risk for the president, as it is bound up with concerns about US dependence on China for clean energy materials
- At issue is a finding that Chinese manufacturers are circumventing US duties by assembling equipment in countries like Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam
