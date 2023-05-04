Brittney Griner is back training with team and helping others after her ordeal in a Russian prison. Photo: AFP
Brittney Griner is back training with team and helping others after her ordeal in a Russian prison. Photo: AFP
Basketball star Brittney Griner using new platform for greater good after Russian detainment

  • The athlete has kept a low profile since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December
  • Imprisoned for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, she now advocates for other Americans being detained abroad

Associated Press
Updated: 11:25pm, 4 May, 2023

