UK singer Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after wining his copyright infringement trial on Thursday. Photo: AP
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
- The UK singer had been accused of stealing key parts of the 1970s tune ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his hit song ‘Thinking Out Loud’
- While in the witness box, Sheeran repeatedly picked up a guitar for demonstrations, in a two-week trial closely watched by the music industry
