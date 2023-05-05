Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a meeting in Seoul, South Korea in April. Photo: AP
Canada mulls expelling China diplomat for targeting lawmaker Michael Chong
- Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says her department is summoning China’s ambassador over an alleged intimidation plot against the MP and his family in Hong Kong
- ‘There will be consequences,’ the minister told Chong, who says the diplomat involved should be put on the first plane out of Canada
