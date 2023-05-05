Billie Lourd poses with the star of her mother, Carrie Fisher, during its posthumous unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Billie Lourd poses with the star of her mother, Carrie Fisher, during its posthumous unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Fame and celebrity
Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star on May the Fourth

  • Daughter Billie Lourd accepted the honour on the behalf of the beloved actress, who rose to fame as Princess – and later General – Leia Organa
  • Fisher’s name now joins those of co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction

Associated Press
Updated: 4:12am, 5 May, 2023

