US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Top US spy warns that China would seek to exploit a debt default
- Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines says Beijing and Moscow are almost certain to use it as evidence that the US political system is dysfunctional
- A White House official says China would ‘love’ to see the country pushed to the ‘chaos’ of a debt default
