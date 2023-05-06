US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testifies at a Senate committee hearing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US CDC chief Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing waning Covid pandemic

  • The agency’s director expressed ‘mixed feelings’ in a letter to Biden, and did not say exactly why she was stepping down
  • The WHO has declared the end of the Covid global emergency, and the US public health emergency will expire soon

Associated Press
Updated: 2:39am, 6 May, 2023

