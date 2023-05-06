US death row inmate Richard Glossip is seen in February 2021. Photo: Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP
US Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip
- In an unusual twist for a death row case, the state’s attorney general says an investigation has ‘cast doubt’ on the prisoner’s conviction over a 1997 murder
- A worker who beat motel owner Barry Van Treese to death with a baseball bat said Glossip, a manager at the motel, had hired him to do it
