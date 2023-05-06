Former US president Donald Trump answers questions during his October deposition. Photo: Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP
Video shows Donald Trump defend lewd comments in deposition for rape lawsuit
- The 48-minute clip was released by the judge, after it was shown to jurors in lieu of live testimony by the ex-president
- Trump, who has been accused of rape by writer E. Jean Carroll, has until Sunday to change his mind about not appearing in court
