“Going back to the early days of the US-Soviet arms-control relationship, obviously there was an emphasis on risk-reduction measures, including communications measures in crises,” Vaddi said. “That is not a conversation that we have received interest in from Beijing.”

That also has raised questions about “how Russia and China would approach something with Iran,” he said, such as a return to a return to the 2015 accord limiting the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme in return for sanction relief, or something similar.

China and Russia have been deepening nuclear cooperation over key nuclear technologies for weapons, and both countries are stepping up their relationship with Iran.

Trade delegations have been shuttling between the three nations’ capitals, and their navies conducted joint exercises in March. The Islamic Republic is also supplying combat drones for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That obviously has impacts for how we would approach diplomacy with Iran,” Vaddi said.

There are nevertheless areas where the US can continue to engage with China and Russia on issues of nuclear stability, he said, pointing to the Biden administration’s February declaration on how artificial intelligence should be used in military conflicts.

“States should maintain human control and involvement for all actions critical to informing and executing sovereign decisions concerning nuclear weapons employment,” the document states.

The White House sent Vaddi to Vienna in an effort to kick-start IAEA talks about nuclear security, based on a new US proposal to protect radioactive material from terrorists. Surging global interest in a new generation of small reactors means that the number of nuclear sites in need of protection could multiply in coming years.

