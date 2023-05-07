Shoppers leave a shopping mall with their hands up as police respond to a shooting in the Dallas area’s Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, US on Saturday. Photo: ABC Affiliate WFAA via Reuters
Shooting at Texas mall leaves multiple people injured; gunman dead at the scene
- One suspect was reportedly shot dead but police were searching for a second shooter in the incident at Allen Premium Outlets, a shopping complex in the city of Allen
- Blood could be seen on pavements outside the mall on Saturday and white sheets covered what appeared to be bodies
Shoppers leave a shopping mall with their hands up as police respond to a shooting in the Dallas area’s Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, US on Saturday. Photo: ABC Affiliate WFAA via Reuters