A smoke column rises from a wildfire near Fox Creek, Alberta, Canada. Photo: Alberta Wildfire/Handout via Reuters
Thousands evacuated in Western Canada in ‘unprecedented’ wildfire situation

  • Alberta announced a state of emergency as wildfires flared across the Canadian province, forcing 25,000 people to flee their homes
  • Thousands more have been told to be prepared to leave on a moment’s notice, as the number of fires – fanned by strong winds – jumped to 110

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:13pm, 7 May, 2023

