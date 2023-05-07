A smoke column rises from a wildfire near Fox Creek, Alberta, Canada. Photo: Alberta Wildfire/Handout via Reuters
Thousands evacuated in Western Canada in ‘unprecedented’ wildfire situation
- Alberta announced a state of emergency as wildfires flared across the Canadian province, forcing 25,000 people to flee their homes
- Thousands more have been told to be prepared to leave on a moment’s notice, as the number of fires – fanned by strong winds – jumped to 110
