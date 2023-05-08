A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, US on Sunday. Photo: NewsNation / KVEO-TV via AP
Seven killed, several injured after motorist crashes into people outside Texas migrant centre
- The sport utility vehicle ‘ran over several people that were waiting at a bus stop’ outside a facility housing migrants in Brownsville, police said
- Police have launched an investigation to see whether the fatal crash was an accident or intentional. It was not clear whether the victims were migrants
