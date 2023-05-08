Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a visit to London, Britain last month. Photo: Reuters
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a visit to London, Britain last month. Photo: Reuters
US Presidential Election 2024
Is sun setting on Ron DeSantis before he officially enters 2024 race? Or is it about to rise?

  • Ron DeSantis could be poised to launch a presidential bid as soon as next week, amid doubts about his popularity on a national stage
  • Recent polls show Donald Trump has a significant lead over the Florida governor for the Republican presidential nomination

Tribune News Service
Updated: 3:02pm, 8 May, 2023

