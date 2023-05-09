The once-cool social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. Photo: AP
Facebook has 3 billion users, many of them old. Can it become cool again as Gen Z flocks to TikTok?

  • Even with over a third of the world’s population checking it monthly, Facebook remains in a battle for relevancy today, after two decades of existence
  • Facebook identifies artificial intelligence – also a key proponent of rival TikTok – and private messaging as key to win back younger users

Associated Press

Updated: 1:00am, 9 May, 2023

