Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand talks to journalists at Ramstein Air Base in Germany in April. Photo: AP
Canada wants more cooperation with Aukus allies on advanced technologies
- Defence Minister Anita Anand’s comments follow a media report that Canada is seeking to join the non-nuclear component of the defence alliance
- She gave AI and quantum computing as examples of the advanced technologies it is ‘highly interested’ in working closely on with the US, UK and Australia
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand talks to journalists at Ramstein Air Base in Germany in April. Photo: AP