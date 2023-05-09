Actors impersonating the Dalai Lama and Elon Musk at the magazine launch party in Manhattan on April 27. Photo: AsiaFinance via Twitter
Fake Elon Musk at event enrages Chinese attendees hoping to meet the real one
- Gary Kong, an entrepreneur hosting the event to launch his magazine, says that he was expecting Musk to attend but that he never guaranteed his presence
- Reports on Chinese social media describe the crowd becoming embarrassed and outraged after a celebrity impersonator appears and then leaves
