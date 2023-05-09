Canadian media outlets have published several reports alleging schemes run by the Chinese government to interfere in Canada’s last two elections. Beijing has denied those allegations. Photo: AFP
Canada expels Chinese diplomat accused of targeting MP Michael Chong
- Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei is accused of gathering information on the lawmaker and his family in Hong Kong
- The expulsion escalates already tense Sino-Canadian relations and is likely to prompt China, Canada’s second-largest trading partner, to respond
