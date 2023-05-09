Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responds to a question during a press conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in April. Photo: TNS
Florida’s Ron DeSantis signs bills limiting Chinese land ownership, TikTok at schools
- Citing a threat from China, the governor moved to curb real estate purchases by Chinese nationals and ban Chinese apps from school and government servers
- A third bill forbids colleges and universities from accepting gifts from and signing deals with colleges based in ‘foreign countries of concern’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responds to a question during a press conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in April. Photo: TNS