Kouri Richins was arrested on Monday, May 8, in Utah and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Photo: KPCW.org via AP
US author of book on grieving death charged with murdering husband
- Prosecutors allege Kouri Richins of Kamas, Utah poisoned her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl in 2022
- Mother of three called her husband’s death unexpected in a book she wrote about coping after the death of a loved one
