Kouri Richins was arrested on Monday, May 8, in Utah and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Photo: KPCW.org via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

US author of book on grieving death charged with murdering husband

  • Prosecutors allege Kouri Richins of Kamas, Utah poisoned her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl in 2022
  • Mother of three called her husband’s death unexpected in a book she wrote about coping after the death of a loved one

Associated Press
Updated: 10:44am, 9 May, 2023

