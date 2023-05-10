McDonald’s was famously ordered to pay US$3 million to a New Mexico woman in 1994 after a spilled cup of coffee left her with third-degree burns on her thighs. Photo: Reuters
US family sues McDonald’s after girl, 4, scalded by hot chicken nugget
- Philana Holmes says the food was ‘dangerously hot’ and gave her daughter second-degree burns on her thighs
- The chicken was left on the girl’s legs for nearly two minutes, and the plaintiff’s lawyers say their temperature was over 93 degrees Celsius
