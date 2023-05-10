The Turla group has been active for two decades against a variety of Nato-aligned targets, US government agencies and technology companies. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
FBI says it has sabotaged hacking tool created by Russia’s elite spies
- Experts disabled the ‘Snake’ malware used by the FSB against US computers, in what could be a death blow to one of Moscow’s leading cyber espionage programs
- The spies behind the software are part of a notorious hacking group known as ‘Turla’
