US President Donald Trump is seen at the White House in January 2020. Photo: AP
breaking | US jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, awards her US$5 million in damages
- The ex-president also defamed her by branding her a liar, the panel decided, dealing Trump a legal setback in his bid to retake the White House
- Jurors took just under three hours to reach a unanimous verdict rejecting Trump’s denial that he assaulted Carroll
US President Donald Trump is seen at the White House in January 2020. Photo: AP