Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022. Photo: TNS
Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter
- The broadcaster parted ways with the conservative firebrand after its parent company settled a defamation lawsuit, in which Carlson played a starring role
- The announcement comes weeks after Twitter-owner Elon Musk sat for a two-part interview with the host on Fox News
