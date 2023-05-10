US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside the West Wing following debt limit talks with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside the West Wing following debt limit talks with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

McCarthy sees no progress on debt limit after Biden meeting, as US default looms

  • Both the president and the Republican leader have made clear that they are not interested in a short-term extension, even as markets show signs of strain
  • Biden and McCarthy are expected to meet again on Friday, in another attempt to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:38am, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside the West Wing following debt limit talks with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside the West Wing following debt limit talks with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE