US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside the West Wing following debt limit talks with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
McCarthy sees no progress on debt limit after Biden meeting, as US default looms
- Both the president and the Republican leader have made clear that they are not interested in a short-term extension, even as markets show signs of strain
- Biden and McCarthy are expected to meet again on Friday, in another attempt to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling
