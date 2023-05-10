Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of “Amsterdam” at Alice Tully Hall in New York in September 2022. Photo: AP
Robert De Niro, 79, reveals he just had seventh child
- The Taxi Driver star corrected an interviewer who suggested he had six children, telling her ‘I just had a baby’
- De Niro did not reveal the mother’s identity; he shares two children each with actress Diahnne Abbott, socialite Grace Hightower and model Toukie Smith
Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of “Amsterdam” at Alice Tully Hall in New York in September 2022. Photo: AP