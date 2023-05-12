Lawyers for McDonald’s argued that the food had to be hot to avoid salmonella poisoning. Photo: AP
McDonald’s found liable for US girl’s burns from hot chicken nugget
- A second jury will decide how much compensation is owed after Philana Holmes’s daughter was injured by a piece of food that fell on her lap at the drive-through
- The girl, who is autistic and did not testify, had started screaming as the nugget was pressed into her thigh by a seat belt
