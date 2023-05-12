Migrants wait between two border walls to apply for asylum in San Diego on Thursday. Photo: AP
Desperate and bewildered migrants trapped as US border rules change
- A Covid-era provision blocking asylum seekers is expiring, but many of those seeking a better life in the US are stuck in a legal limbo
- Instead of having a better chance of asylum with the end of Title 42, new rules taking its place mean almost all migrants who cross illegally will be denied
Migrants wait between two border walls to apply for asylum in San Diego on Thursday. Photo: AP