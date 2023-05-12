Trevor Jacob’s jump and the aircraft’s plunge were recorded by cameras mounted on the plane’s wing and tail and by the camera he carried. Photo: YouTube / TrevorJacob
YouTuber who staged California plane crash faces up to 20 years jail
- Trevor Jacob staged 2021 plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety
- He has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the plane wreckage
