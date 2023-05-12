A migrant gestures to Texas National Guards standing behind razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Uncertainty at US-Mexico border as Title 42 ends, new asylum rules begin
- The United States is putting new restrictions into place at its southern border to try to to stop migrants from crossing illegally
- The changes come with the end of Covid-era restrictions that have allowed the US to quickly turn back migrants
