Teenagers in Texas, US, participate in a walkout over gun violence on Thursday. A gunman fatally shot eight people and wounded seven others on May 6 at a shopping centre before being killed by a police officer. Photo: via TNS
Banning gun sales to young adults under 21 is unconstitutional, US judge rules
- Ruling by US District Court Judge Robert Payne in Virginia, if not overturned, would allow dealers to sell handguns to 18- to 20-year-olds
- Payne said many rights are granted at 18, including the right to vote, and young adults being currently unable to buy guns violates the Second Amendment
Teenagers in Texas, US, participate in a walkout over gun violence on Thursday. A gunman fatally shot eight people and wounded seven others on May 6 at a shopping centre before being killed by a police officer. Photo: via TNS