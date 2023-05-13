Demonstrators in favour of LGBTQ rights rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington. File photo: AFP
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Sneaky link? US teens weigh in on evolving definitions and habits
- High school students are having less sexual intercourse, studies show – but that does not mean they’re having less sex, a study has shown
- Meaning of sex depends on who you ask; ‘there are probably a lot of teenagers who are like, ‘No, I’ve never had sexual intercourse, but I’ve had other kinds of sex’
