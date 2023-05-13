Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St Anthony, Idaho, in August 2022. Photo: East Idaho News via AP
US doomsday cult mum Lori Vallow Daybell convicted of murdering her two children and romantic rival
- She and her fifth husband Chad Daybell, who called her a ‘sexual goddess’ meant to help him save the world, were both charged in the triple homicide
- The verdict marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophecies and illicit affairs
Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St Anthony, Idaho, in August 2022. Photo: East Idaho News via AP